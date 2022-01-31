Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales won the Six Nations in 2021 but have a lengthy injury list heading into this year's tournament

The Six Nations returns on Saturday with extensive coverage across the BBC as Wales seek to retain the title.

BBC TV will broadcast live coverage of every Wales and Scotland home match plus a highlights show every Sunday, while ITV will show the other games.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live match commentary of every England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland home game.

The BBC Sport website and app will stream TV and radio coverage and also has live text, reports and highlights.

BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast will become daily during the Six Nations, while former Wales captain Sam Warburton and ex-England scrum-half Danny Care will present a new weekly podcast called Six Nations Greatest.

World Cup winner Matt Dawson will also offer his take on events in a weekly column on the BBC Sport website.

BBC One's first game is Scotland v England from Murrayfield on Saturday (kick-off 16:45 GMT).

Additional coverage

There will be further in-depth coverage across the nations from BBC Scotland, BBC Wales and BBC Northern Ireland.

All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games will be on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

BBC Sport also has live coverage on its digital platforms of the Under-20 Six Nations, which starts on Friday, 4 February, and in addition will broadcast every game in the Women's Six Nations, which begins on 26 March.

Six Nations coverage schedule

All times GMT and subject to late changes. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further details will be added when programmes are confirmed

Thursday 3 February

20:00-21:30 - Six Nations tournament preview - BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday 4 February

20:00-21:00 - Six Nations weekend preview - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday 5 February

14:00-16:00 - Ireland v Wales - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

16:00-19:00 - Scotland v England - BBC One & BBC iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Live from 16:45

Sunday 6 February

14:45-16:45 - France v Italy - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

Saturday 12 February

13:15-16:30 - Wales v Scotland - BBC One & BBC iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 14:15

16:45-18:45 - France v Ireland - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday 13 February

15:00-17:00 - Italy v England - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

Saturday 26 February

13:15-16:30 - Scotland v France - BBC One & BBC iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 14:15

16:45-18:45 - England v Wales - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday 27 February

15:00-17:00 - Ireland v Italy - BBC Radio Ulster (score updates on 5 Live)

18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

Friday 11 March

19:30-22:00 - Wales v France - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Live from 19:55

Saturday 12 March

14:15-16:15 - Italy v Scotland - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

16:45-18:45 - England v Ireland - BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday 13 March

18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

Saturday 19 March

13:45-16:30 - Wales v Italy - BBC One & BBC iPlayer - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 14:15

16:45-18:45 - Ireland v Scotland - BBC Radio 5 Live

20:00-22:00 - France v England - BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday 20 March

18:00-19:00 - Six Nations Rugby Special - BBC Two & BBC iPlayer

Under-20 Six Nations coverage

All games are live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and mobile app

Friday 4 February

19:55-22:05 - France v Italy

19:55-22:05 - Scotland v England

19:55-22:05 - Ireland v Wales

Friday 11 February

18:55-21:05 - Italy v England

19:55-22:05 - Wales v Scotland

19:55-22:05 - France v Ireland

Friday 25 February

18:55-21:05 - England v Wales

19:55-22:05 - Scotland v France

19:55-22:05 - Ireland v Italy

Thursday 10 March

19:55-22:05 - Wales v France - also on BBC Two Wales

Friday 11 March

18:55-21:05 - Italy v Scotland

Saturday 12 March

19:10-21:20 - England v Ireland

Sunday 20 March

13:55-16:05 - Wales v Italy

16:55-19:05 - Ireland v Scotland

19:55-22:05 - France v England

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer as well as listen to our radio sports programming on BBC Sounds.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.