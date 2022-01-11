Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scarlets beat Ospreys 22-19 when the teams met in the United Rugby Championship on 1 January, 2022

European Champions Cup organisers have ruled the 28-0 defeats registered against Ospreys and Scarlets for Covid-hit round one games will stand.

Ospreys were due to travel to Racing 92 in France while Scarlets had to call off going to Bristol.

Cup chiefs say Ospreys and Scarlets' situations differed to round two games that were affected by French travel rules.

Seven British-French games were called off and have been deemed 0-0 draws.

Bordeaux-Begles were due to play at Parc y Scarlets in round two and they are among the teams awarded two points each for those called-off games that will not be rescheduled.

Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack had urged tournament bosses to "get creative" and reschedule his side's round one trip to Bristol.

But European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has stuck with its original ruling.

In a statement external-link EPCR said: "A distinction should be drawn between the decisions in respect of the seven Round 2 matches in question and other tournament fixtures which were previously cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreaks or forced isolations affecting player availability.

"Those previously cancelled fixtures could not have been played as scheduled under any circumstances, whereas the clubs involved in the Round 2 matches in question were all cleared and available to contest the matches."