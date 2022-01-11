Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Robert Baloucoune has returned to Ulster training after injury and could feature in Sunday's Champions Cup away game at Northampton.

The Ireland wing sustained a shoulder injury in Ulster's opening European win over Clermont Auvergne in December.

He then missed the Ulster's home win over Northampton a week later and has been recovering fitness since then.

John Cooney and James Hume are injury doubts after being forced off during Ulster's defeat by Munster.

Scrum-half Cooney has a calf injury with centre Hume troubled by a hamstring problem.

After winning their opening two European games, victory at Franklin's Gardens could prove enough to secure a quarter-finals spot for Ulster with their home game against Clermont to spare.

