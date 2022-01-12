Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper admits the team haven't found the "magic formula" which would ensure consistency

Assistant coach Dan Soper says Ulster's management are doing everything possible to address the inconsistency that continues to plague the province.

Ulster's season thus far has included superb wins over Leinster and Clermont Auvergne but also disappointing defeats by Ospreys, Connacht and Munster.

That Munster reverse came last weekend as Ulster lost despite the early red card handed to Simon Zebo.

"I get asked that every time I'm here about consistency," said Soper.

Speaking at Ulster's weekly news conference on Tuesday, the assistant coach added: "That's the ultimate every professional team and sportsman and women are striving for to be at their best every time they perform.

"I don't disagree with you that we haven't quite found that recipe yet but we are striving towards it.

"If there was a magic formula everyone would have it and it would be boring wouldn't it?

"We have certain standards that we try and get to every week in terms of how we train and how we prepare.

"If we drive those standards of consistency hopefully that will filter through into the weekend but we haven't quite found the magic formula yet."

Ulster blew a glorious chance to beat 14-man Munster last weekend as Alex Kendellen's late try secured victory for the home side at Thomond Park

Thomond display 'not near standard we want'

Soper acknowledged that last weekend's display in Limerick "wasn't anywhere near the standard that we would have wanted" as Ulster's performance level dipped considerably from their European displays in early December in the wake of their Covid-enforced period of inactivity over the festive period.

"Our passing numbers were well down and that gives a bit of an indication of how we played the game.

"The speed that we moved about the park was not the standard that we would want - particularly when you are playing a team like Northampton who play with incredible speed.

"Driving our own speed and getting above their speed is really important. That's been a bit of a focus of what we've had a look at this morning," added Soper.

Biggar will be key factor if he plays

While Ulster have beaten Northampton twice over the past nine months, Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar did not feature in either of those games but he displayed excellent form during the Saints' 44-8 Premiership away hammering of Newcastle Falcons last weekend.

Soper admits that Biggar's performance - if indeed his does feature this weekend - could be a key factor in what is expected to be a close contest.

"Any European game away from home is a real challenge but certainly we've just watched Northampton (this morning) and they are a really nice team to watch and Dan Biggar is certainly one of 'the' players in the Premiership over there and he's offers a real challenge to how we are going to play the game.

"We are under no illusions. Just because we beat them here a few weeks ago is not giving us any golden ticket that it's going to happen again.

"In fact, it probably makes the job harder so it's important we prepare well and turn up knowing that this is a real challenge for us.