Jared Payne has spent 10 seasons at Ulster as both player and coach

Ulster defence coach and former player Jared Payne will leave at the end of the season after 11 years at the club.

New Zealand-born Payne, who played 78 times for Ulster and earned 20 caps for Ireland, is moving on to pursue coaching opportunities overseas.

The 36-year-old became part of Ulster's coaching set-up in 2018 after retiring.

"A big thank-you to the Ulster community, the fans, players and staff that have made my time here special," said Payne.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and experiences that we have shared, and I look forward to hopefully adding to those over these final few months."

Full-back Payne joined Ulster in 2011 after making more than 40 Super Rugby appearances during stints at the Chiefs, Crusaders and Blues.

Once qualified for Ireland three years later, Payne was favoured as a centre by then-head coach Joe Schmidt, and although his career was dogged with injuries, he was named in Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions squad in 2017.

However, he sustained a head injury on the tour of his native New Zealand and recurring headaches forced his retirement from rugby the following May.

"We all know how much Jared has given to Ulster, as a player, and as an important part of our coaching set-up since 2018," added Dan McFarland, Ulster head coach.

"He has helped to shape who we are as a club over the past decade, and what we want to achieve, and his influence will continue to be felt in the years ahead.

"Jared's desire to learn and improve himself as a coach has been impressive and it has been this spirit, in particular, that has made him a core part of our culture."