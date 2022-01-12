Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Highlights: Munster beat Ulster despite early Zebo red card

Munster winger Simon Zebo has been cleared to face Castres in the European Champions Cup on Friday after his red card against Ulster was rescinded.

Zebo was dismissed for a high tackle on Ulster full-back Michael Lowry in the 14th minute.

The United Rugby Championship's disciplinary panel adjudged that Zebo's tackle "did not result in foul play".

The panel said Munster fly-half Jack Crowley completed the tackle on Lowry and Zebo made "minimal contact".

Munster defeated Ulster 18-13 on Saturday despite playing the majority of the game with 14 players.

The incident came with Lowry collected a high ball and was immediately tackled by Zebo and Crowley. Referee Mike Adamson and TMO Brian MacNeice adjudged that Zebo had made a dangerous contact with his opponent and the original yellow card decision was upgraded to red.

Crowley is unlikely to face any sanction and is available for Munster's trip to France.