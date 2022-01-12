Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Reynolds made his Dragons debut against Scarlets in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2017

Props Chris Coleman, Josh Reynolds and Luke Yendle have have signed contract extensions with Dragons.

Former Wales Under-20s players Coleman and Reynolds are, like Yendle, products of the team's academy system.

Tight-head Coleman, 23, made his Dragons debut in 2018, a year after Reynolds, also 23.

Tight-head Yendle, 21, who has played for Wales U19s, is on loan at English Championship side Jersey having made his Dragons debut in 2020.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said: "We're pleased that Chris, Josh and Luke will continue to develop in our environment and look forward to seeing that progress in the comings seasons."

The region has not specified the duration of the new deals.