Luke Northmore has scored eight tries for Harlequins this season

Harlequins centre Luke Northmore has become the club's second player this week to sign a new "long-term" contract.

The 24-year-old has scored 13 tries in 38 appearances for the club, including eight in 12 this season.

Number eight Alex Dombrandt signed a new contract on Tuesday, but the club has not specified the length of either deal.

Northmore moved to The Stoop from Cardiff Met University in 2018.

"I'm really pleased to sign an extension here with the club that gave me a shot when I was fresh out of uni," Northmore, who scored in Quins' win against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, told the club website.

"I've loved every second of it, to be honest. There's been a few ups and downs, with playing behind closed doors last year and then having the results we've had in front of fans this year has been amazing.

"I wouldn't really want to go anywhere else."