Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull against Northampton Saints

Saracens forward Jackson Wray is expected to return from a fractured skull in "four to six weeks".

The 31-year-old back row was injured in his side's 6-30 Premiership win at Northampton on Sunday, 2 January.

Sarries said Wray has seen a specialist who is happy with the progress he has made.

Wray came through Saracens' academy and has made more than 250 club appearances since his first-team debut in 2010.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old centre Brandon Jackson has signed a new contract at the club, having made two appearances after graduating from the academy.

Saracens have not specified the length of the contract.