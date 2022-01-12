Seb Davies made his Wales debut against Tonga in 2017

Wales lock Seb Davies has signed a new long-term contract with Cardiff Rugby.

The 25-year-old's previous Arms Park deal had been due to expire at the end of this season.

Davies featured in all four of Wales' 2021 autumn series matches to take his tally of international caps to 13.

"I'm really happy to sign a new contract. This is my home club, I was born and raised here in Cardiff and have a lot of passion for the club," Davies said.

"A lot of my friends who I came through the ranks with are also here and I am really excited about the direction we are going and what we can achieve as a group under [director of rugby] Dai Young.

"I have been pleased with my form this season and it was great to get so much game-time with Wales in the autumn, but I am really eager to kick on both personally and with Cardiff and Wales."

Davies, who can also play in the back row, has clocked up 90 appearances for Cardiff having made his debut in 2014.

Young says the region want to strengthen their front five but that Davies is among the players they "can build around".

"He is a big, physically imposing and athletic man who also has subtleties to his game, particularly with ball in hand," Young said.

"We have seen Seb getting back to some of his best rugby this season. He is still a young man who is learning and maturing, and his challenge now is keep consistency in performance.

"He certainly has a big future in the game, both in a Cardiff and Wales shirt, and we look forward to having him with us for the foreseeable future as we continue in this building process."