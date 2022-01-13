Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

JJ Hanrahan has had two stints with home team Munster as well as playing for Northampton

Dragons are in talks to sign Clermont Auvergne fly-half JJ Hanrahan for next season.

The 29-year-old only moved to France from Munster last summer.

The highly-regarded Irishman is being sought to put pressure on Wales international Sam Davies for the Dragons' number 10 shirt.

Hanrahan has played 11 times for Clermont this season while competing with France international Camille Lopez for a starting spot.

Dragons announced on Tuesday that five young players had signed contract extensions but director of rugby Dean Ryan is keen to add experience to his squad.

"Let's be clear, the Dragons are always looking to strengthen but it's strengthening around our principles," said Ryan.

"We've always got challenges in terms of resources and this year is the same as any. There is still significant debate around what those resources will end up being and that is another challenge into what is already a difficult area for us.2

The Gwent region have also been linked with Bath centre Max Clark and Exeter lock Sean Lonsdale, who are both Welsh-qualified, as well as Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts, who was capped by Wales in the autumn.

"We are working hard to keep building this squad and keep improving it around backing our youngsters," Ryan added.

"That gives us what is sometimes a unique selling point. We are high on opportunities here, we have been able to show that people can come in here and impress to catch the eye of the national coaches. That is something that we talk about regularly."