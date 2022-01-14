Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Theo McFarland's two Samoa caps to date came in back-to-back games against Tonga in July

Saracens' Samoa second-row Theo McFarland has signed a new contract.

The 26-year-old, who has won two caps for Samoa and can also play at flanker, has played eight times for Saracens since joining from the Dallas Jackals in the summer.

The former international basketball player has scored three tries in his Saracens career so far.

"Theo has made a fantastic start to his Saracens career," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"Whilst he has great natural ability and is physically gifted, his most impressive attribute has been his appetite to learn and improve his game.

"We are confident that Theo has a bright future and we are thrilled he has committed to the club," McCall added.

Saracens have not disclosed the length of McFarland's new contract.