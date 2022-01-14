Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Japan star Kotaro Matsushima will start at full-back for Clermont

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin, Clermont-Ferrand Date: Sunday, 16 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website.

Sale's Simon Hammersley and Tom Roebuck will start on the wing as the Premiership side look to continue their Champions Cup success at Clermont.

The Sharks sit third in Pool A after one win and two points following the cancellation of their home game against Clermont.

The introduction of Hammersley and Roebuck is the only change Alex Sanderson has made to his starting XV.

There are four changes for Clermont, who are ninth in the pool.

Only the top eight teams will advance to the last 16 and Clermont will be reinforced at home with the return of Japan star Kotaro Matsushima at full-back.

France's Damian Penaud moves to centre from the wing, with Marvin O'Connor taking his place in the back three.

In the pack, Thibaud Lanen comes into the second row and Jacobus van Tonder starts at flanker.

Line-ups

Clermont: Matsushima; O'Connor, Penaud, Moala, Raka; Lopez, Bezy; Biziwu, Fourcade, Ojovan, Lanen, Lavanini, Van Tonder, Cancoriet (capt), Lee.

Replacements: Beheregaray, Falgoux, Slimani, Jedrasiak, Dessaigne, Parra, Barraque, Vili.

Sale: L James; Roebuck, R Du Preez, Janse van Rensburg, Hammersley; MacGinty, Cliff; Rodd, Ashman, Schonert, JL Du Preez, De Jager, Ross (capt), T Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, JP Du Preez, B Curry, Warr, S. James, Reed.

Match officials

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Peter Martin and Dan Carson (Ireland)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)