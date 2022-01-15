Connacht and Ireland centre Aki (left) protested to Mathieu Raynal after the French referee correctly awarded Leicester their late match-winning try in the Champions Cup game in Galway

Connacht star Bundee Aki has apologised after confronting referee Mathieu Raynal following the Irish side's Champions Cup defeat by Leicester.

Hosea Saumaki's last-gasp try earned Leicester a dramatic 29-28 win in Galway after Connacht had led 28-10.

Aki felt Saumaki's had put a foot in touch as he scored the winning try but later said his reaction had been wrong.

"Like to apologise about my action towards the referee and officials," the Ireland and Lions centre tweeted. external-link

"Absolutely not needed in this game. Emotions were high and that is certainly not an excuse for my actions. Definitely will take the loss on the chin and will be looking at myself."

As the match officials viewed a replay of Saumaki's 79th-minute score on the big screen, Connacht fans seemed convinced the replacement had put a foot in touch but multiple angles indicated that the Tongan had remained in-field.

Two tries from Tiernan O'Halloran and further touchdowns from Cian Prendergast and Kieran Marmion put Connacht 28-10 up after 49 minutes but Leicester snatched victory after scores from Kini Murimurivalu, his second, Charlie Clare and Saumaki, as Freddie Burns also added two conversions.

Leicester's victory clinched their place in the last-16 with a game to spare while Connacht will need to win at Stade Francais next weekend to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages of the competition for the first time.