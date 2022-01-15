Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 15-16 January
Indigo Group Premiership
Aberavon P - P Llandovery
Carmarthen Quins P - P Swansea
Ebbw Vale P - P Llanelli
Newport P - P Merthyr
RGC 29 - 52 Cardiff
WRU Championship
Ystalyfera 3 - 26 Bargoed
WRU Championship Cup
Glamorgan Wanderers 13 - 29 Ystrad Rhondda
Narberth P - P Maesteg Quins
Neath P - P Bargoed
WRU Championship Plate
Cardiff Met 29 - 17 Bedwas
Trebanos P - P Cross Keys
Ystalyfera P - P Beddau
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brecon P - P Penallta
Dowlais 7 - 20 Nelson
Monmouth P - P Bedlinog
Newbridge 8 - 3 Brynmawr - Match abandoned 20 mins - pitch unplayable
Pontypool United 53 - 10 Blaenavon
Senghenydd 25 - 19 Risca
Division 1 East Central
Dinas Powys 12 - 21 St Josephs
Porth Harlequins 13 - 29 Rhydyfelin
Rhiwbina P - P Barry
Rumney 18 - 24 Mountain Ash
St Peters 24 - 7 Cambrian Welfare
Ynysybwl 16 - 17 Treorchy
Division 1 North
Bro Ffestiniog 17 - 40 Llangefni
COBRA P - P Dolgellau
Dinbych 5 - 61 Bala
Llandudno 32 - 24 Caernarfon
Nant Conwy 36 - 7 Bethesda
Ruthin 20 - 18 Pwllheli
Division 1 West Central
Bonymaen 22 - 13 Nantyffyllon
Dunvant 5 - 22 Ammanford
Kenfig Hill 56 - 0 Brynamman
Skewen 44 - 31 Birchgrove
Waunarlwydd 7 - 25 Tondu
Division 1 West
Felinfoel 55 - 3 Pembroke
Gowerton 16 - 33 Llangennech
Llanelli Wanderers P - P Aberystwyth
Newcastle Emlyn 40 - 6 Gorseinon
Penclawdd 7 - 50 Crymych
Yr Hendy 22 - 15 Whitland
Division 2 East
Caerleon 7 - 39 Oakdale
Cwmbran 10 - 15 Abergavenny
Newport HSOB 39 - 22 Caldicot
Pill Harriers 35 - 5 Blackwood
Division 2 East Central
Aberdare 13 - 14 Llantrisant
Cilfynydd 24 - 44 Abercwmboi
Cowbridge 25 - 12 Gilfach Goch
Llanishen 22 - 26 Caerphilly
Llantwit Fardre 28 - 18 Abercynon
Treharris P - P Taffs Well
Division 2 North
Colwyn Bay 36 - 7 Rhyl & District
Mold 50 - 12 Bangor
Newtown P - P Abergele
Welshpool P - P Nant Conwy II
Wrexham P - P Shotton Steel
Division 2 West Central
Builth Wells P - P Pyle
Maesteg Celtic P - P Pencoed
Morriston 18 - 22 Aberavon Quins
Porthcawl 20 - 22 Heol y Cyw
Resolven 48 - 10 Bridgend Sports
Ystradgynlais 40 - 22 Seven Sisters
Division 2 West
Fishguard 8 - 17 Pontarddulais
Loughor 15 - 47 Mumbles
Milford Haven P - P Burry Port
Nantgaredig 29 - 17 Kidwelly
Pontyberem 11 - 39 Carmarthen Athletic
Tycroes 5 - 21 Tenby United
Division 3 East A
Abertysswg 3 - 20 Rhymney
Deri 19 - 6 Llanhilleth
Garndiffaith 17 - 15 Abercarn
Machen 31 - 27 Blaina
RTB Ebbw Vale 7 - 23 Abertillery B G
Usk 29 - 7 Tredegar Ironsides
Division 3 East Central A
CR Cymry Caerdydd 30 - 15 Penygraig
Llanharan 40 - 18 Penarth
Old Illtydians 27 - 24 Canton
Pentyrch 38 - 10 Fairwater
Pontyclun 36 - 3 Cardiff Quins
Tylorstown 14 - 18 St Albans
Division 3 North
Holyhead 40 - 14 Pwllheli II
Llanidloes 33 - 0 Menai Bridge
Machynlleth P - P Dinbych II
Mold II P - P Llangefni II
Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Flint
Wrexham II 0 - 24 Ruthin II
Division 3 West Central A
Baglan 6 - 26 Swansea Uplands
Cwmafan P - P Cwmllynfell
Cwmgors 0 - 33 Aberavon Green Stars
Nantymoel 8 - 29 Bryncoch
Taibach P - P Abercrave
Vardre 26 - 24 Tonmawr
Division 3 West A
Haverfordwest 17 - 11 Pembroke Dock Quins
Laugharne 38 - 18 Llanybydder
Llangwm 7 - 40 Aberaeron
Neyland P - P Lampeter Town
St Clears 36 - 14 Cardigan
Tregaron P - P St Davids
Division 3 East B
Chepstow 59 - 0 New Tredegar
Hafodyrynys 21 - 5 New Panteg
Nantyglo 45 - 19 Bedwellty
Newport Saracens 20 - 8 Fleur De Lys
St Julians HSOB P - P Blackwood Stars
Whitehead 52 - 7 Trinant
Division 3 East Central B
Gwernyfed 10 - 23 Tonyrefail
Llandaff 30 - 24 Llantwit Major
Llandaff North 21 - 44 Caerau Ely
Old Penarthians P - P Hirwaun
Treherbert P - P Cefn Coed
Ynysowen P - P Wattstown
Division 3 West Central B
Briton Ferry 7 - 28 Maesteg
Cefn Cribwr 29 - 10 Glais
Crynant 38 - 17 Alltwen
Glyncorrwg 3 - 55 Bryncethin
Pontrhydyfen 22 - 28 Penlan
Division 3 West B
Bynea 29 - 30 New Dock Stars
Furnace United 35 - 10 Llandybie
Llandeilo P - P Amman United
Llangadog 10 - 6 Cefneithin
Penygroes 36 - 14 Betws
Tumble P - P Trimsaran
Division 3 East C
Brynithel 5 - 13 Magor
Crumlin 82 - 7 West Mon
Hollybush 17 - 10 Beaufort
Pontllanfraith 17 - 14 Crickhowell
Rogerstone P - P Bettws
Division 3 East Central C
Cardiff Saracens 62 - 17 Whitchurch
Ferndale 48 - 14 Cardiff Internationals
Llandrindod Wells P - P Brackla
Sully View 62 - 17 Tref y Clawdd
Division 3 West Central C
Fall Bay P - P Pontycymmer
Pantyffynnon P - P Pontardawe
Penybanc P - P Cwmgwrach
Pontyates 29 - 12 Ogmore Vale
Rhigos P - P Cwmtwrch
Tonna 37 - 6 South Gower
Division 3 East D
Forgeside P - P Tredegar
Girling 45 - 17 Cwmcarn United
Old Tyleryan 0 - 24 Trefi