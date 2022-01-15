Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Darren Edwards has held a number of positions with the Welsh Rugby Union, including coaching the Wales Under-20s, women and sevens sides

Ospreys have announced former Dragons coach Darren Edwards will be the region's defence coach for the rest of the season.

Edwards worked with Ospreys head coach Toby Booth at Bath and was present for the 25-10 defeat by Racing 92.

Ospreys are looking to fill the void left by Richie Pugh, who has joined the Welsh Rugby Union to head up the Wales Sevens programme.

"We need more coaches who've done it before and we can trust," said Booth.

"We need more experience and quality so it's probably until the end of the season as we go through the defence coach interview process."