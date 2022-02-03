Quiz: Name Wales 2005 and 2019 Grand Slam winning XVs against Ireland

Wales celebrate winning a Grand Slam

Wales kick off the defence of their Six Nations title against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 5 February.

But in both 2005 and 2019, the fixtures against Ireland were the final games of the tournament - and both ended in famous Welsh victories to complete fabled Grand Slams.

But can you recall the Mike Ruddock selection which clinched a first clean sweep in 11 years in 2005?

Or Warren Gatland's line-up which made it five wins from five three years ago?

Take our two quizzes and find out.

Can you name Wales' Grand Slam starting XV against Ireland in 2005?

Can you name Wales' Grand Slam starting XV against Ireland in 2019?

