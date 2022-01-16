Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter claimed Premier 15s victory against Harlequins with the last kick of the game as Worcester v Wasps was postponed moments before kick-off.

Worcester and Wasps were ready to play at Sixways when the match was called off because the matchday ambulance had not arrived.

At Sandy Park, Patricia Garcia's penalty secured an 18-17 win for Exeter, who remain third in the table.

Defending champions Harlequins had led for most of the game.

Quins' driving maul was too much for the Chiefs to handle, with Chloe Edwards scoring the first of three tries using the move.

Zintle Mphupa scored her first try for Exeter and Garcia's conversion gave the hosts the lead, before another maul put Quins ahead as Jade Konkel touched down.

Garcia kicked three more points before Exeter's pack was once again overpowered and this time Hannah Duffy scored for the visitors.

Hope Rogers' try on her Exeter debut cut Harlequins' lead to two points and Garcia's kick with the clock in red was enough for victory.

Meanwhile, speaking about their last-minute postponement, a Worcester spokesperson said: "Kick-off was delayed as a result of an ambulance not arriving on site and staff endeavoured to arrange appropriate provisions to allow the fixture to go ahead.

"After exploring all avenues, both clubs and match officials came to the decision that the fixture would not go ahead, with player safety being paramount."