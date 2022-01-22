Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons centre Jamie Roberts has made 94 Wales appearances and won three British and Irish Lions Test caps

Dragons centre Jamie Roberts is in line to leave the region at the end of January and in talks to link up with the Waratahs in Australia.

Roberts, 35, is set to cancel his contract with the Dragons.

His final appearance could be against Benetton in the United Rugby Championship on 28 January at Rodney Parade.

Waratahs, who are based in Sydney, open their Super Rugby campaign against Fijian Drua on 18 February.

Roberts, who has an Australian partner, signed for the Dragons in August 2020 and has played 23 times for the Gwent region with five wins and 18 defeats.

Dragons have lost nine out of 10 competitive games this season under Dean Ryan.

Roberts returned to Welsh domestic rugby after a seven-year absence when he joined the Dragons after a short stint with the Stormers in South Africa.

He left Cardiff Blues in 2013 for Racing 92 in France and has also played for Harlequins and Bath in England.

Roberts won the last of his 94 Wales caps in November 2017 and went on two British and Irish Lions tours in South Africa in 2009 and Australia four years later.