Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland will return to the World Sevens Series in 2022

Ciaran Beattie has named six uncapped players in his Scotland Sevens squad for this month's World Series events in Spain.

Kaleem Barreto, Finn Callaghan, Reiss Cullen, Matt Davidson, Jordan Edmunds, Jacob Henry and Grant Hughes are in line for debuts.

Jamie Farndale is captain with Harvey Elms, Lee Jones, Paddy Kelly, Gavin Lowe and Ross McCann also included.

The series takes place in Malaga (21-23 January) and Seville (28-30 January).

The tournaments will serve as preparation for this year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Scots featured in a Great Britain team in the series last year amid the Covid pandemic.

Former Scotland, Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors wing Jones 33, returns to the Scotland 7s squad for the first time since 2018.

"We have worked extremely hard over the past few weeks in preparation for these first legs of 2022, in the knowledge that the series will be as competitive as ever," said Beattie.