Adam Beard's Lions call-up came after Alun Wyn Jones injured a shoulder in the warm-up game against Japan

Wales and British and Irish Lions lock Adam Beard has agreed a new three-year contract with Ospreys which ties him to the region until 2025.

Beard, 26, has clocked up 96 Ospreys appearances since making his debut as an 18-year-old and captained the side for the first time earlier this season.

Swansea-born Beard said it was a "no-brainer" to sign the new deal.

"To represent my home region is a proud honour for myself and my family," said Beard, who has 29 Wales caps.

"We have a really good squad developing at the Ospreys, with a mixture of young, exciting talent and some really experienced players who have done it at the highest level.

"There is a really strong bond developing between the players and the coaching set-up is really putting its stamp on the squad and the culture. They have a clear vision of what we want to be and where we want to go."

Beard was a late call-up for the Lions' tour of in South Africa in 2021 and featured as a replacement in the third Test.

He was left out of the Wales squad for the 2020 autumn internationals but returned for last year's Six Nations, with his performances leading to the Lions call.

"It's thanks to the support of the players and coaches at the Ospreys that I was recalled for Wales and ultimately called up for the Lions and ultimately played a Test match in South Africa," he said.