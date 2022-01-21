Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ed Slater last played for Gloucester in round two of the Premiership season

European Challenge Cup Pool B Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 22 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Lock Ed Slater makes his first start for Gloucester since September, one of eight changes for their European Challenge Cup tie against Perpignan.

Kyle Moyle is at full-back, with Ollie Thorley and Louis Rees-Zammit on the wings and Stephen Varney at scrum-half.

Former Catalans Dragons player Brayden Wiliame gets his first start for Perpignan since switching codes to join the club.

Perpignan lost 37-6 to Lyon in the previous cup round last week.

Gloucester, who have won 30 of the 34 home matches they have played in the Challenge Cup pool stages, are second in Pool B, with Perpignan in fourth having both won and lost a match apiece.

Slater has only featured three times for Gloucester this season so far, returning to the side from injury at the end of December.

He lines up alongside Freddie Clarke in the second row, with Jamal Ford-Robinson and Santiago Socino - who signed a contract extension this week - also among the forward changes.

Fijian centre Wiliame, 29, spent three years at Catalans, also based in Perpignan, before joining St. George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL in Australia in 2020.

Gloucester: Moyle, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley, Hastings, Varney; Ford-Robinson, Socino, Balmain, Clarke, Slater, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Clement.

Replacements: Singleton, Elrington, Gotovtsev, Davidson, Taylor, Chapman, Kveseladze, Evans.

Perpignan: Fernandez, Tilsley, Williame, Sawaileau, Seguela, Rodor, Lanajo; Chiocci, Lam, Joly, Labouteley, Cavubati, Ugena, Brazo, Mamea Lemalu.

Replacements: Montgaillard, Lotrian, Fakatika, Ma'afu, Bertheau, Degmache, Vaitulukina, Dubois.

Referee: Ben Blain (Sco).