Cadan Murley (front) has scored 17 tries in 62 games for Harlequins

Harlequins winger Cadan Murley has signed a new "long-term" contract at the reigning Premiership champions.

The 22-year-old academy graduate has scored 17 tries in 62 appearances for the club after making his debut during the 2017-18 season.

"It's great to be able to re-sign here with Quins," he told the club's website.

"This is a team looking to build something special and I want to continue my role in what we're doing."

He follows prop Fin Baxter, who also signed a "long-term" contract extension with the club on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old loosehead has made four senior appearances following his debut against Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup last season.

Harlequins have now given eight players new contracts in the past week following deals for Alex Dombrandt, Luke Northmore, Will Edwards, Sam Riley, Oscar Beard and Will Evans.