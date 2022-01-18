Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Back-rower Lawrence is a product of Cardiff's academy

Jersey Reds have signed back-rower Alun Lawrence on loan from Cardiff Rugby until the end of the season.

Lawrence, 23, progressed through the Welsh side's academy.

He has made 23 senior appearances for the club since his debut in 2019, and twice played for Wales Under-20s.

"Alun has been unlucky not to play more regularly for Cardiff as a result of the competition for back-row places there," said Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

"This is a good opportunity for him to get game time and to standout in what is also a competitive area for us."