Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alex Cuthbert made his Wales debut against Australia in 2011

Wales could be without wing Alex Cuthbert for the Six Nations start after he was cited for a high tackle that saw him sin-binned for Ospreys in their Heineken Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92 last Saturday.

The 31-year-old was yellow-carded for the challenge on hooker Teddy Baubigny in the 25-10 loss.

A disciplinary hearing on Thursday, 20 January will determine Cuthbert's fate.

Bans can range from two to 52 weeks for high tackles.

Cuthbert returned to Wales duty in their 2021 autumn internationals after joining Ospreys from Exeter, where he was ineligible for his country because of Wales' 60-cap rule for exiled players. Cuthbert has 48 caps.

On Tuesday, he was included in Wayne Pivac's Wales squad for the forthcoming 2022 Six Nations.

Wales' title defence begins against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 5 February.