Baloucoune scored a scintilating try when he made his Ireland debut alongside Hume against the USA in July

Ulster backs James Hume and Robert Baloucoune both believe they are ready to take the next step in their Ireland careers with Andy Farrell set to reveal his Six Nations squad on Wednesday.

The pair impressed in Ulster's win over Northampton on Sunday and appear well placed for a call-up having been included in the most recent panel.

Baloucoune started Ireland's final November game against Argentina while Hume did not feature amid fierce competition for places among the centres.

Leinster duo Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose have sat atop Ireland's midfield depth chart alongside Bundee Aki for a number of years but Hume's impressive displays for Ulster this season have presented a compelling argument for his own selection.

"I had a period of reflection after that autumn nations time away," said the 23-year-old Ulster centre.

"I came back and looked at what I could do, nailed down some focus points that I really needed to work on over the next block of games and I feel like that's gone well.

"I've still got a lot to work on but thus far I think I've put my best foot forward to get selected for that squad."

Hume is hoping to make his Six Nations debut having enjoyed a impressive season with Ulster

The outside centre made no secret of the fact that he viewed the block of games between the end of the November internationals and the start of the Six Nations as pivotal if he was to move his international career forward.

His performances have been singled out for praise in recent weeks, with elusive footwork and ability to gain metres in tight spaces highlighted as key strengths.

"That's something that I've always tried to bring into my game and I obviously know playing against some big players how hard it is to defend," he said.

"I think that's a massive thing in my game that I need to focus on and keep trying to progress my strengths and different ways to manipulate defenders using my footwork.

"When I came out of school, I was close to 9kg heavier than what I am now. When I left and started to lose a bit of weight I found that footwork was a good strength for me.

"I think the past week I've been trying to identify little weak points in my game but also not freak myself out and not forget that my strengths are my strengths, and footwork's definitely one of those."

Baloucoune out to increase involvements in Ireland jersey

Wing Baloucoune made a timely return from a shoulder injury last weekend and wasted no time in making an impact - scoring a try and creating another inside the opening 15 minutes as Ulster's youthful backline impressed at Franklin's Gardens.

The 24-year-old made his Ireland debut alongside Hume against the USA in July before receiving his second cap in a comfortable win over Argentina.

"I spoke with Andy [Farrell] about getting more involvements in the game, especially than I did during the Argentina game where I didn't really see the ball too much in the first half.

Baloucoune won his second Ireland cap against Argentina in November

"I was just trying to work my way in and get myself into more involvements on the pitch and get my hands on the ball.

"We spoke towards the end of the camp. And even after the USA game we spoke about that and also about small little bits that I can improve about my attacking and defence as well.

"It's always nice getting the opportunity to play, so getting more exposure in that environment would be great. It's been a bit tough because of injuries and stuff I've missed quite a few games but hopefully I've done enough in that game and put my front foot forward.

"I'm not really sure if I'm in the last case as I was in the previous camp where I hadn't played too many games but I was selected and I was actually quite surprised."

Ireland's Six Nations campaign begins on 5 February at home to Wales, with hopes high after an impressive autumn series backed up a strong finish in last year's tournament.