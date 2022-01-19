Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The first group of Wales women's semi-professional players (Kat Evans is absent)

The latest group of female players to accept paid Welsh Rugby Union contracts has been announced.

The retainer deals have been signed by nine different players, making them semi-professional, with up to six more to be added in the coming weeks.

They include Gwen Crabb, Georgia Evans, Kat Evans, Cerys Hale, Abbie Fleming, Bethan Lewis, Kerin Lake, Caitlin Lewis and Niamh Terry.

It follows the 12 fully professional deals announced earlier this month.

They semi-professional players will train alongside with the full-time players at the National Centre of Excellence at the Vale Resort, near Cardiff between one and three days a week.

Gloucester-Hartpury duo Hale and Lake are the most experienced players in the group with 35 and 33 caps respectively, while Saracens hooker Evans only made her debut against Japan in the autumn.

Bethan Lewis: Semi-pro deal allows Wales flanker 'good balance'

Wales women head coach Ioan Cunningham said the retained players are a "vital addition" to the women's performance programme.

"Some of them were very close to being offered full-time contracts, and all made a huge contribution to our autumn campaign, both on the pitch and in the training environment so are all deserving of this chance," he said.

"Ultimately, the retainer contracts provide an opportunity to have more contact time with more players which will be a huge positive.

"It gives the players the ability to learn more about the game, to complete more training sessions, improve their strength and fitness along with other areas that will contribute towards the team's performance."

Wales women have two training camps in the next few weeks and Cunningham says there is an opportunity for players to impress and earn the remaining contracts.