It has been quite the renaissance for Ospreys and Wales lock Adam Beard.

Just over a year ago, Beard found himself in the international wilderness after being left out of Wales squad by Wayne Pivac for the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

The second row has demonstrated his resilience through his recall to the Wales 2021 Six Nations squad where he was part of the title winning side and becoming a British and Irish Test Lion in South Africa.

Now Pivac has named Beard as the vice-captain for this year's Six Nations where he will be Dan Biggar's deputy for the tournament defence.

"It feels great," admitted Beard.

"It is a massive honour and privilege and probably something I did not expect this early.

"You would never turn down the opportunity to be vice-captain of your country and it is a proud moment for my family and myself."

Beard, 26, admits it has been a notable turnaround after being left out by Wayne Pivac in 2020.

"It has been a positive year," he added.

"It was a bit of a setback to start with. The first initial feeling was disappointing, I was gutted.

"If you look before that I was probably a regular in the campaigns with the previous coaches.

"It hit home pretty hard. It was about coming back to the Ospreys and proving a point and making sure those consistent performances were up to scratch.

"I had quality people at the Ospreys, and I can't thank them enough. It gave me the confidence to work on the areas of my game the Wales coaches told me to.

"It was about getting consistent performances, not sulking or dwelling on the disappointment and working hard to put my hand up and get back to the squad."

Beard is back and finds himself in an important leadership role for Pivac's squad but insists the added responsibility will not affect his game.

"I don't think it is going to change much," he added.

"We have got Bigs (Dan Biggar) who is a quality player, has so much experience, is a great leader and somebody who always puts his heart on the line.

"I see myself as one of the pack leaders and I will take care of a lot of the set-piece stuff.

"It's about doing my normal business, maybe do a bit more talking around the team stuff.

"I would like to say I am somebody who leads with action rather than many words."

Pivac has highlighted Beard as a potential permanent captain option after the 2023 World Cup when the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens and Biggar have moved on.

"I know I have to be playing well for selection firstly and then it's up to the coaches who they pick in that role (captain)," added Beard.

"If I was lucky enough to be selected as captain, it would be a great honour and something I would not turn down."

Beard has been packing down with regular Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones who misses the 2022 tournament through injury.

"I have learned a massive lot from Alun Wyn," admitted Beard.

"Just being around him, you can see he is ultra-professional and leaves no stone unturned."

It has been an important week for Beard after he also signed a three-year deal with his hometown Ospreys side.

"It was a pretty easy decision," added Beard.

"I am a local lad and I grew up in the area. I watched the Ospreys with my Dad and my brother, so I have always been a supporter.

"I have come through the academy system and am Ospreys through and through.

"I have got a young family now, so it was important to get a bit of security and we love living in the area.

"From the rugby aspect we have got a good coaching set-up who has given us guidance and a path we want to go down.

"It's exciting and we have a good mix of young boys who want to push for positions but also the experienced guys who have been there and done it and are great role models for everybody."

Ospreys complete their Heineken Champions Cup against Sale on Sunday, 23 January before Beard links up with the Six Nations squad next week.

Toby Booth's side are yet to win a game or register a match point in the tournament so far and are bottom of their pool.