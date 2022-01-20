Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Covid and quarantine meant Cardiff had to field a shadow team against Toulouse in December

Heineken Champions Cup: Toulouse v Cardiff Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 22 January Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Cardiff are planning for Saturday's Champions Cup match in Toulouse to go ahead despite reports of Covid-19 cases in the French side's squad.

Reports in France suggest Toulouse have several positive cases.

Covid has caused games to be cancelled this season, but Cardiff do not expect that to happen this weekend and are set to fly to Toulouse on Friday.

"We've had no communication from anyone to say the game is in doubt," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"So we're just planning as the game is going ahead. We'll crack on.

"It's in the media external-link that there are cases out there. Obviously that's something that we don't get involved in. It's for them [Toulouse] to speak to the relevant parties."

If the game was called off because of Covid cases in the Toulouse camp, competition rules stipulate that Cardiff would be awarded a 28-0 victory.

When Cardiff hosted Toulouse in the reverse fixture in December, the Welsh side were without 32 players who had been forced to quarantine upon their return from South Africa, as well as a further 10 because of injury and suspension.

Cardiff's makeshift team of academy players, semi-professionals and a handful of Wales internationals performed admirably but lost 39-7 to the reigning champions.

If Cardiff were awarded a win this weekend, that would boost their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of European competition, either in the Champions Cup itself or potentially in the second-tier Challenge Cup.

Toulouse will want the game to go ahead because the Champions Cup holders have not yet guaranteed their passage to the last 16.

"I'm sure they're going to do everything in their power to get this game to go ahead because they're in a position where they need to win this game to qualify," said Young.

"They're reigning champions so I'm sure they'll do everything they can but, in saying that, I'm sure the health authorities will do the right thing for everybody as well."

Young also confirmed all of Cardiff's players are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

New rules in France mean anyone wishing to enter sporting venues will have to be vaccinated, with the French government saying exemptions will not be made for athletes who are based outside the country.

"Everyone has ticked that box," said Young.

"So, apart from injuries, we are picking from a full-strength squad. Vaccinations aren't a factor for us."