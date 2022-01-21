Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nizaam Carr's inclusion in the back row is among Wasps' eight changes from the win over Toulouse

Heineken Champions Cup Pool B: Munster v Wasps Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Sunday 23 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Wasps have made eight changes from their win over Toulouse for Sunday's crucial Champions Cup game against Munster at Thomond Park.

With Jacob Umaga receiving a four-match ban for his red card against Toulouse, Ali Crossdale switches to full-back.

Marcus Watson and Dan Robson are also drafted into the backs with the five forward changes including the return of props Tom West and Elliot Millar-Mills.

Ben Healy, Diarmuid Barron and Jean Kleyn come into the Munster team.

Healy takes over from Jack Crowley at fly-half with the inclusion of hooker Barron for Niall Scannell and lock Kleyn for Fineen Wycherley the other changes from last weekend's away win over Castres.

That victory secured Munster's last-16 spot but they need another home win to keep alive their hopes of earning home ties in the knockout stages.

Wasps' home win over competition holders Toulouse moved them into contention for a last-16 place despite their two opening defeats.

The English Premiership club go into this weekend's fixtures eighth in Pool B and needing to maintain that position to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Crossdale's switch to full-back sees Watson named at wing with Ryan Mills replacing former Leinster player Jimmy Gopperth at centre and fit-again Robson back at scrum-place in place of Sam Wolstenholme.

Props West and Millar-Mills come in for Rodrigo Martinez and Biyi Alo with Elliott Stooke taking over from Tim Cardall at lock.

Wasps' remaining changes are in the back row as team captain Brad Shields and Nizaam Carr come in for Alfie Barbeary and Tom Willis who both miss out as they go through their HIA return to play protocols from the Toulouse game.

Dave Kilcoyne will become the 12th Munster player to make his 200th appearance for the Irish province when he starts Sunday's game.

Munster defeated Wasps 35-14 in their Champions Cup opener last month despite having to include five debutants following the Covid-19 outbreak which caused 14 players and staff to test positive during the squad's abandoned United Rugby Championship trip to South Africa.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, Scannell, Earls; Healy, Murray; Kilcoyne, Barron, Archer; Kleyn, Beirne; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donoghue, Coombes.

Replacements: Buckley, Loughman, Ryan, F Wycherley, Hodnett, Casey, Crowley, Zebo.

Wasps: Crossdale; Watson, Odogwu, Mills, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; West, Cruse, Millar-Mills; Stooke, Gaskell; Shields (capt), Young, Carr.

Replacements: Oghre, Martinez, Scholtz, Cardall, Morris, Porter, Miller, Spink