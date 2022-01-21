Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster claimed an impressive away win when the sides met in December

Heineken Champions Cup Pool A: Ulster v Clermont Auvergne Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday 22 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Angus Curtis and Eric O'Sullivan come into Ulster's side as the only two changes made for their Champions Cup Pool A meeting with Clermont Auvergne.

The pair replace Stewart Moore and the injured Marty Moore, who both started last week's win over Northampton.

Former Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan starts for Clermont having recovered from a neck injury.

The French outfit will guarantee their place in the last 16 with a win, while Ulster have already qualified.

The province sit second in Pool A, level on points with leaders Racing 92 who host Northampton on Sunday.

Two losing bonus points would be enough to guarantee Ulster a home second leg in the last 16, while a win on Saturday would ensure they have home advantage in the quarter-final should they reach that stage.

Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney all start having this week been named in Ireland's Six Nations squad, while prop Tom O'Toole is among the replacements.

Centre Curtis comes in to partner Hume in place of Stewart Moore who impressed last week at Franklin's Gardens, while O'Sullivan replaces Warwick after the latter sustained a suspected concussion in the 24-20 win.

Clermont, who currently sit seventh in the pool, arrive in Belfast having secured a desperately needed win over Sale last weekend to keep their last 16 hopes in their own hands.

Having left Munster last summer Hanrahan returns to Irish soil amid speculation over his future at Clermont and takes over from Camille Lopez at fly-half.

Wings Alivereti Raka and Marvin O'Connor are the only backs to keep their place from last week's win with Tani Vili and Jean-Pascal Barraque forming the centre pairing, Morgan Parra taking over at scrum-half and Cheikh Tiberghien named at full-back.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, Curtis, McIlroy; Burns, Doak; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore, O'Connor, Treadwell; Marcus Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Roberts, McGrath, O'Toole, Carter, Jones, Shanahan, Moxham, Gilroy.

Clermont Auvergne: Tiberghien; O'Connor, Barraque, Vili, Raka; Hanrahan, Parra; Falgoux, Beheregaray, Slimani, Jedrasiak, Lavanini; Cancoriet (capt), Dessaigne, van Tonder.

Replacements: Fourcade, Bibi Biwizu, Ojovan, Vahaamina, Lee, Viallard, Lopez, Penaud.