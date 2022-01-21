Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster and Connacht will face off live on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday 4 February

Ulster's postponed inter-provincial fixture with Connacht has been rescheduled for Friday 4 February, with the game televised live on BBC One Northern Ireland.

The northern province are now also scheduled to host Leinster on 12 March in their second backlogged match.

The games were originally set to be played on 26 December and 1 January but were called off due to Covid-19 cases in the Ulster squad as the United Rugby Championship was heavily disrupted over the festive period.

Dan McFarland's side will hope to exact revenge on Connacht after their interpro rivals ended their unbeaten league start in emphatic fashion with a 36-11 win in October at the Aviva Stadium.

The highlight of Ulster's URC season so far has undoubtedly been their win over Leinster at the RDS, and they now have a chance to complete a rare double over the four-in-a-row league champions in Belfast.

Covid-enforced disruptions mean Ulster have only played two URC fixtures since the start of December - and have lost them both.

They remain third in the table, seven points behind leaders Edinburgh and three off Leinster, who have played one game fewer than the teams either side of them.