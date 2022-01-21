England captain Owen Farrell set to miss Six Nations opener against Scotland

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments156

Owen Farrell
Farrell picked up an ankle injury in the 32-15 win over Australia on 13 November

England captain Owen Farrell is set to miss the Six Nations opener against Scotland after suffering an injury while training with Saracens.

Farrell was retained as England skipper earlier this week by head coach Eddie Jones, despite not playing since November because of an ankle problem.

He had hoped to return against London Irish in the Challenge Cup on Sunday but has now been ruled out.

England play Scotland on Saturday, 5 February.

Farrell will see a specialist early next week and is now not expected to join up with England in their training camp in Brighton.

England will announce a squad update on Monday with Courtney Lawes favourite to take over the captaincy in Farrell's absence.

"Owen Farrell suffered an injury in training this week ahead of the game against London Irish, ruling him out of the match," said Saracens in a statement.

"Owen was back in full training having recovered from the ankle injury he sustained against Australia during the Autumn internationals.

"We will have a further update after he sees a specialist early next week."

With Farrell's involvement for the start of the tournament, at least, in doubt, Marcus Smith will be entrusted to run England's attack from fly-half after impressing during the November Tests.

Joe Marchant, Henry Slade and Mark Atkinson are among the centre options available to Jones, while in-form Leicester 10 George Ford could now win a recall despite being surplus to requirements through the autumn.

Comments

Join the conversation

158 comments

  • Comment posted by TravisBickle, today at 12:30

    Really think Farrell gets an unjustified amount of criticism. He's never been as creative as other 10's, but his goal kicking consistency is amongst the best and he's always given everything for England and the Lions. Absolutely deserves more respect.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 12:32

      Rob replied:
      And if he was England's best 10 or 12, we'd be happy having him play - this issue isn't is he good enough (he has been consistently good to great, sometimes world class), but he isn't in the top 3 English 10s (Smith, Ford, Simmonds), and he's nowhere near amongst the best 12s.

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 12:41

    It's pretty poor the stick Farrell gets from people. The lad has been at the top of the game for ten years. He hasn't always been at his best, but anyone who has played sport will understand that's not always possible. A player doesn't tour with the Lions in 2013, 2017 and 2021 for no reason.

    • Reply posted by philinwoking, today at 12:50

      philinwoking replied:
      Lee, I agree. He is a warrior. But that said he is coming to the end of a successful career. I think he should be transitioned out but with respect and dignity. If I am wrong and he has an Indian summer and makes it through to the RWC, I would be delighted.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:40

    Hope the anti-Farrell folk are happy now. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Farrell is always a battler in my book, and gives his all for the England jersey.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:43

      SD replied:
      Yep. I had my doubts about him of late purely on form but it's a shame he doesn't get chance to prove a lot of us wrong.

  • Comment posted by teignrugby93, today at 12:27

    The best news Marcus Smith could have hoped for. Scotland probably concerned

    • Reply posted by ebola, today at 12:41

      ebola replied:
      I'm no happy! He was my one hope for a Scotland win.

  • Comment posted by Pumpy, today at 12:37

    Owen Farrell is a top class player who I can’t imagine any opposition players would take lightly. I wish him a speedy recovery…. and I’m Welsh

    • Reply posted by EdwardLongshanks, today at 13:09

      EdwardLongshanks replied:
      If I was welsh, I'd be pretty pleased to see OF playing for England. Just think back, when has he ever had a positive effect for England against Wales? Maybe once - that long pass to set up Daly a few years ago.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 12:28

    As a Scotland fan, I'm genuinely disappointed. This means England will have to play someone good at 10 or 12

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:30

      SD replied:
      Smith will be 10 as was planned anyway.

  • Comment posted by tcol, today at 12:27

    Well at least we will see how Smith does without his ‘big brother’ out side him. Although I think most English rugby fans know he will be fine

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 12:47

    As a Scot this concerns me! Smith is far more creative and without Farrell rubbing the ref up the wrong way England will get some favorable decisions!

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 12:39

    Really looking forward to this match especially the match-up at 10 between FR and MS. Two of my favourite 10s in the tournament. This undoubtedly strengthens England as Slade is a quality 12 who can help MS run the game. Scotland back row will target MS even more now as have most premiership teams over the last three years!

    I LOVE 6 NATIONS. LOVE RUGBY

    • Reply posted by teignrugby93, today at 13:02

      teignrugby93 replied:
      Personally and even as an Exeter I would love Northmore at 12 and keep Slade at 13. MS plays with him there at quins and Slade can distribute until he wider channels

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 12:45

    Will be easier for Marcus to play his natural game with Slade at 12

    • Reply posted by RJB99, today at 12:54

      RJB99 replied:
      Can someone please point this out to Eddie - Slade did well at 12 against the Boks with Marchant att outside centre - if Smith is going to develop he needs to learn himself when he makes a mistake which I think he’s more than capable of doing as he’s a smart guy - having Farrell in his ear will stunt his development

  • Comment posted by macdid, today at 12:27

    Hope that England set the tone with a midfield combo that can last the 6N. I fear Fazza’s time has passed and Eng should move on. Let Smith run the show

  • Comment posted by Mainsy, today at 12:27

    Bad news for Scotland, was relying on him having his usual melt down against us.

  • Comment posted by ryanwotton, today at 12:41

    This is great news as an English fan. He’s been great for many years but the game has evolved and he simply isn’t good enough. England have young quick backs who need speed on the ball and Farrell just cannot play that game.

  • Comment posted by fivenations, today at 12:51

    As a fan I am distraught that Farrell wont be starting.
    My name is also Angus and I live in Aberdeen.

  • Comment posted by Muchado, today at 12:27

    Despite what most on here think, I still think the Scots would rather see a team sheet without Farrell in it.

    • Reply posted by Rebelyell, today at 12:55

      Rebelyell replied:
      Correct m8;-)

  • Comment posted by Niggle13, today at 12:41

    The abuse Owen Farrell gets here is unwarranted and obnoxious.
    He has been a fantastic servant to English rugby and will be for many years to come in whatever role he can whether that is as a player, coach or mentor.
    I suggest these keyboard warriors go and pick on someone their own size.

    • Reply posted by William, today at 12:55

      William replied:
      Well said, Owen Farrell is a superb rugby player and has been an excellent England captain.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:31

    Right, so Smith 10, Slade 12 and Marchant 13?

    It's what I'd do. Unless Jones wants a more robust player at 12?

    • Reply posted by RFU03, today at 12:40

      RFU03 replied:
      Slade is a 13 not a 12. I'd have Marchant at 12 and Slade at 13.

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 12:48

    Unlike many on here I don't dislike Farrell and I do think he should be in the squad. Just not as captain.

    He'd still be a vocal leader when he's in the team but means he'd no longer have to be an automatic pick and could try other midfield options like Smith-Slade-Marchant/Atkinson.

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 12:54

      Linalmeemow replied:
      I don't dislike Farrell. He's an excellent player when on form and at his best. He's been a long way off both for a long time now though, and needs a lot of game time at club level before he should be considered for England selection again.

  • Comment posted by Freddie1973, today at 12:31

    Well that’s good news for England and bad news for everyone else.

    Will not be missed, he has always been overrated.. which isn’t unusual in England.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 12:31

    great news , picking Farrell is a backward move , a liability as a captain who tends to rile referees .

