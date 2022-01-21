Mattioli Woods Welford Road will not host the French Top 14 leaders as expected

Leicester have been awarded a 28-0 win over Bordeaux-Begles after a Covid outbreak among the French side forced the cancellation of the teams' Champions Cup pool game on Saturday.

Bordeaux returned "a number" of positives after testing on Friday. The Tigers, who were already into the tournament's last 16, will discover their opponents for the knock-out stages after this weekend's matches.

"First and foremost we wish everyone at Bordeaux well," said Steve Borthwick, the Leicester head coach.

"This is another challenge for us as a group to adapt to, as we have had to at different times throughout this season, and our focus now switches to next weekend's away trip to Sale Sharks."

Tigers returned to winning ways last weekend with a dramatic 29-28 win away to Connacht after a streak of 15 straight victories in all competitions this season had been ended by Wasps.

They will be appearing in the knock-out stages of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since reaching the semi-finals in 2016.