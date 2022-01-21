Peat has represented Ireland in football, basketball and rugby

Ireland's Lindsay Peat has retired from international rugby at the age of 41.

The prop won 38 caps for her country having made her debut in 2015, and last played in November's win over the USA.

She will continue to play for All-Ireland League club Railway Union.

"Though I am simply a single thread within a shining green jersey, I hope that I leave a bit of a legacy in the fabric and that my beloved number one jersey is better for me having worn it," Peat said.

"I am filled with many emotions as I confirm my retirement from international rugby. I am both hugely proud and sad and in equal measure but ultimately I have an overriding sense of excitement for what the future holds."

Peat has enjoyed a remarkable sporting career that has seen her represent Ireland in three disciplines: football, basketball and rugby. She also won an All-Ireland Gaelic football title before arriving in rugby.

"To all the team-mates that I have had the privilege of playing with and against over the years, where could I even begin to mention you all and the impact you have all had in some way to help me develop as a player and most importantly as a person," Peat continued.

"It has been an incredible journey filled with the most special memories and I walk away with some lifelong friendships for which I can't thank you all enough for."

Her departure comes as Ireland gear up for what they hope is a new chapter after a bitterly disappointing 2021 saw them miss out on World Cup qualification, before the year ended with a large group of past and present Irish rugby players writing to the Irish government having lost "all trust and confidence in the IRFU".

Their 2022 Six Nations campaign begins under the stewardship of new head coach Greg McWilliams at home to Wales on 26 March.