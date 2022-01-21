Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Underhill returns to the Bath team to make his first appearance of 2022

Heineken Champions Cup - Pool A Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 22 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sam Underhill makes his first appearance in more than a month as Bath take on four-time winners Leinster in their final Champions Cup pool match.

Underhill, left out of England's recent Six Nations squad, has not figured for his club since suffering a head knock against Gloucester on 26 December.

Cameron Redpath shifts into the centres, with Orlando Bailey at 10.

Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton makes his first start since Ireland's win over New Zealand in November.

Sexton is joined in the visiting backline by Ireland and British and Irish Lions centre Robbie Henshaw, as Luke McGrath comes in for Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Sexton came on as a replacement in the win over Montpellier last weekend

Michael Ala'alatoa comes into the front row after Tadhg Furlong limped out of last weekend's thrashing of Montpellier.

Leinster, who were handed a 28-0 defeat to Montpellier in December's reverse fixture after a Covid outbreak in their camp, would guarantee their place in the last 16 with a win.

Victory for Bath would still leave them waiting on other results to discover if they had made the knock-out stages.

Stuart Hooper's side will have to do without Jonathan Joseph, who is left out of the match-day squad.

An all-new front row of Arthur Cordwell, Jacques du Toit and Will Stuart will pack down after the 39-21 defeat away to La Rochelle last weekend.

Leinster won the reverse fixture in Dublin 45-20 in December but Bath's only win in their 15 games against Irish opposition was a 19-16 success against Leinster in November 2015.

What they say

Bath centre Cameron Redpath: "I'm really happy to be back on the pitch. Eoin Cremen has been my lead physio for my whole rehabilitation and has been massive for me - most of the past eight months I couldn't have done without him."

Leinster flanker Josh van der Flier: "I think back to the last time we played at the Rec and it was a very tight game. It's always hard to go away in Europe and it'll be a tough challenge."

Line-ups

Bath: McConnochie; Hamer-Webb, Clark, Redpath, Prydie: Bailey, B Spencer; Cordwell, Du Toit, Stuart, W Spencer, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Bayliss.

Replacements: Doughty, Vaughan, Jonker, McNally, Williams, Simpson, Ojomoh, Butt.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, O'Brien; Sexton, McGrath; Porter, Kelleher, Ala'alatoa, Molony, Murphy; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Abdaladze, Baird, Deegan, Gibson-Park, Bryne, Frawley