Slade has scored four tries in 14 games for Exeter this season

Heineken Champions Cup - Pool A Venue: GGL Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and on the BBC Sport website

Henry Slade has been picked in Exeter's team to take on Montpellier in France, clearing up any concerns over his availability under Covid vaccine rules.

Slade, who has diabetes and says he has had medical issues with vaccines, has had concerns over the jab. external-link

France and Italy, where England play Six Nations Tests in the coming weeks, require players to be vaccinated.

Slade pairs up with Sean O'Brien in midfield, while Sam Nixon comes in at prop in place of Josh Iosefa-Scott.

Wings Jack Nowell and Tom O'Flaherty join full-back Stuart Hogg in the back three, with Sam Simmonds at number eight in a team largely unchanged from the emphatic win over Glasgow last weekend.

Former Bath number eight Zach Mercer starts for Montpellier with France internationals Mohamed Haouas, Paul Willemse and Yacouba Camara also in the home side's pack.

Exeter, who thrashed Montpellier 42-6 in the teams' meeting in December, will definitely make the last 16 if they avoid defeat.

Even if the Chiefs lose they will still progress to the knock-out stages, barring an unlikely sequences of results elsewhere.

What they say

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter: "I don't think we've ever been to France and had an easy game.

"We've been there and won games, but equally we've been there and we've lost as well. What past experience tells us is that we should expect a blood-and-thunder game and that's what we have to prepare for if we want to give ourselves the best chance of coming home with a victory."

Line-ups

Montpellier: Bouthier; N'gandebe, Reilhac, Serfontein, Rattez; Foursans, Aprasidze; Forletta, Paenga-Amosa, Haouas, Chalureau, Willemse, Van Rensburg, Camara (c), Mercer.

Replacements: Guirado, Rodgers,Thomas, Becognee, Reinach, Garbisi, Darmon, Verhaeghe,

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, O'Brien, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie (c), Nixon, S Skinner, Lonsdale, Ewers, Kirsten, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Schickerling, Tshiunza, Armand, S Maunder, H Skinner, Gilbert-Hendrickson.