Jordan Holgate scored his second try in his last four appearances to seal Jersey Reds' victory

Jersey Reds snapped a two-game losing streak as they won 17-12 at Ampthill.

Jersey took an early lead when Tom Pittman pounced on a fumble to score, but despite dominating possession could not find another try as Ben Cambriani's try made it level at the break.

Scott van Breda's penalty put Jersey ahead, but Reds hooker Eoghan Clarke was sin-binned soon after before Joe Bercis' try put the hosts in front.

But Jordan Holgate broke through with 10 minutes to go to get a Reds winner.

Van Breda missed a penalty late in the game to allow the hosts to gain a bonus point as the much-changed islanders maintained their place in the top three of the Championship.