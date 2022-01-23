Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 22-23 January 2022
Men's games
WRU Premiership Cup
Quarter finals
Aberavon P - P Merthyr
Cardiff 42 - 7 Carmarthen Quins
Newport 45 - 17 Bridgend
Indigo Group Premiership Cup
East
RGC 25 - 30 Pontypridd
Admiral National Championship
Bargoed 10 - 3 Narberth
Bedwas 21 - 15 Ystalyfera
Cross Keys 22 - 13 Tata Steel
Maesteg Quins 19 - 34 Neath
Pontypool 50 - 3 Glamorgan Wanderers
Trebanos 15 - 24 Cardiff Met
Ystrad Rhondda 10 - 24 Beddau
WRU Plate
Preliminary Round
Aberystwyth 34 - 6 Bethesda
Bala P - P Bonymaen
Brynmawr P - P Llangennech
Cowbridge 12 - 10 Skewen
Newbridge P - P Morriston
Newcastle Emlyn w/o v Cwmbran
Newport HSOB 0 - 28 Treorchy
Penallta 69 - 3 Ammanford
WRU Bowl
Preliminary Round
Abertysswg w/o v Colwyn Bay
Bryncoch 7 - 31 St Albans
Fairwater 17 - 10 Abertillery B G
Haverfordwest 34 - 5 Tylorstown
Llanharan 83 - 17 Penlan
St Clears 34 - 0 Wrexham
Trimsaran 11 - 17 Usk
WRU Shield
Preliminary Round
Cardiff Saracens 10 - 40 Ferndale
Holyhead 34 - 23 South Gower
Ruthin II 17 - 10 Bettws
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Monmouth 18 - 23 Bedlinog
Division 1 East Central
Rhydyfelin 16 - 3 Cambrian Welfare
Division 1 West Central
Bridgend Athletic 13 - 28 Glynneath
Division 1 West
Felinfoel 14 - 29 Crymych
Division 2 East Central
Caerphilly 25 - 22 Llantwit Vardre
Division 2 North
Bangor 6 - 5 Newtown
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Tycroes
Milford Haven 17 - 24 Burry Port
Division 3 East A
Abercarn 15 - 0 Tredegar Ironsides
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Garndiffaith
Division 3 West Central A
Cwmafan 13 - 22 Tonmawr
Cwmllynfell 5 - 31 Swansea Uplands
Division 3 West A
Laugharne 48 - 7 St Davids
Neyland 20 - 17 Aberaeron
Division 3 East B
Bedwellty 22 - 23 Trinant
Chepstow 59 - 0 Blackwood Stars
Nantyglo P - P Whitehead
Division 3 East Central B
Hirwaun 16 - 46 Gwernyfed
Ynysowen 39 - 10 Caerau Ely
Division 3 North
Mold II 17 - 5 Dinbych II
Rhosllanerchrugog 0 - 54 Machynlleth
Division 3 West Central B
Briton Ferry 29 - 26 Crynant
Maesteg 17 - 8 Glais
Division 3 West B
Bynea 43 - 23 Betws
Llandeilo 26 - 34 Furnace United
Llandybie 40 - 24 New Dock Stars
Division 3 East C
Magor 0 - 59 Crumlin
Division 3 East Central C
Whitchurch 6 - 76 Tref y Clawdd
Division 3 East D
Girling P - P Trefil
Division 3 West Central C
Rhigos 31 - 5 Penybanc
Sunday, January 23
Women's games
North Wales Cup
Group 1
Abergele 0 - 77 COBRA
Shotton Steel 5 - 103 Caernarfon
South Wales Cup
East Group 1
Deri 10 - 28 Pontyclun
Llandaff North 29 - 12 Nelson
East Group 2
Gwernyfed P - P Senghenydd
Ynysddu 12 - 10 Llantwit Fardre
West Group 1
Burry Port 17 - 29 Whitland
West Group 2
Haverfordwest P - P Pencoed
South Wales Plate
East Group 3
Porth Harlequins 5 - 29 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Taffs Well 36 - 36 Blackwood
East Group 4
Cilfynydd 22 - 29 Dowlais
West Group 3
Lampeter Town 74 - 5 Morriston
West Swansea Hawks 19 -10 Porthcawl
West Group 4
Tondu P - P Tumble