Nathan Hughes' last appearance for Bristol came against Exeter on 1 January

Bath have agreed a deal to bring in Bristol Bears and England number eight Nathan Hughes on loan.

The 22-times capped Hughes, 30, makes the switch to The Recreation Ground with immediate effect, with Bristol retaining a recall option if required.

"Nathan's a destructive ball carrier and provides critical cover throughout the international window," said Bath head coach Neil Hatley.

Hughes has made just four Premiership appearances for the Bears this season.

The former Wasps player could make his Bath debut at home against Harlequins on Friday.

But he will not be eligible for selection for the Premiership fixture between Bath and Bristol at The Recreation Ground on Saturday, 5 March.