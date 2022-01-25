Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Richard Kelly played second row for Ospreys and Scarlets before his career was cut short by injury

Wales Under-20s head coach Byron Hayward will be assisted by coaches Shaun Connor, Craig Everett and Richard Kelly for the Under-20s Six Nations.

Cardiff pathway coach Everett joins as defensive coach, while former Osprey and current Dragons academy coach Connor will focus on the breakdown.

Kelly has left Scarlets and returns as set-piece coach, having been involved with Wales Under-20s before.

"I'm happy with the coaching group we have now got," said Hayward.

"We took our time in finalising it as it was important, we got the right people in."

Former New Zealand prop Ben Franks has been promoted to interim forwards coach at Scarlets, while hooker Emyr Phillips has stepped up from transition coach into Dwayne Peel's senior backroom team for the season.