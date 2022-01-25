Tyrone Green: Harlequins full-back agrees 'long-term' contract extension
Harlequins full-back Tyrone Green has agreed a "long-term" contract extension with the Premiership champions.
South African Green, 23, has scored 13 tries in 35 appearances since his first-team debut last season.
"It's fantastic to re-sign," Green said. "I'm looking forward to continuing the journey with this team and hope to keep building and winning."
He follows team-mates Alex Dombrandt, Luke Northmore and Cadan Murley in agreeing new deals this month.
Green's eye-catching performances for Harlequins have so far included a man-of-the-match display in the Premiership semi-final win against Bristol last season as well as starting the final against Exeter.
"He's a truly fantastic competitor with some of the most dangerous footwork and attacking instincts in the league," senior coach Tabai Matson said.
"Tyrone's one of the best examples of playing the Harlequins Way."