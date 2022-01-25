Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tyrone Green has scored five tries in 15 appearances so far this season

Harlequins full-back Tyrone Green has agreed a "long-term" contract extension with the Premiership champions.

South African Green, 23, has scored 13 tries in 35 appearances since his first-team debut last season.

"It's fantastic to re-sign," Green said. "I'm looking forward to continuing the journey with this team and hope to keep building and winning."

He follows team-mates Alex Dombrandt, Luke Northmore and Cadan Murley in agreeing new deals this month.

Green's eye-catching performances for Harlequins have so far included a man-of-the-match display in the Premiership semi-final win against Bristol last season as well as starting the final against Exeter.

"He's a truly fantastic competitor with some of the most dangerous footwork and attacking instincts in the league," senior coach Tabai Matson said. external-link

"Tyrone's one of the best examples of playing the Harlequins Way."