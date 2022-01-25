Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bradley Roberts qualifies to play for Wales through his Llandysul-born grandmother

Wales hooker Bradley Roberts will join Dragons from Ulster on a long-term contract at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who has been named in the Wales squad for the upcoming Six Nations, leaves Irish province Ulster after two seasons.

Roberts, who was born in Durban, South Africa, made his international debut for Wales against the Springboks in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

"I'm really excited by the challenge ahead of me," said Roberts.

"It's a new opportunity and, after only a few seasons at this level, I'm determined to keep moving forward.

"I spoke to [director of rugby] Dean Ryan about the Dragons and it's a young group that are building for the future. I'm eager to add to that and be a part of that journey.

"The move to Dragons means I can also keep pushing to be part of the Wales set-up.

"I've only just started with that, and I want to add to those experiences."

To remain available for Wales, Roberts had to sign with a Welsh region when his current contract expired with Ulster this summer because of the Welsh Rugby Union's 60-cap rule.

Playing for a team outside Wales renders people ineligible to play for the national side unless they have won 60 caps or more, a rule that was created in 2017 and called the Senior Player Selection Policy (SPSP).

"We're really pleased Bradley will join us and that he sees Dragons as the right environment for him to keep improving," added Ryan.

"Bradley obviously has international aspirations, as he makes the return to Wales, and we look forward to him competing for selection from next season."