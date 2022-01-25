Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonathan Thomas won 67 caps for Wales and first joined Worcester's coaching set-up in the summer of 2020

Worcester Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas has departed the Premiership club with immediate effect - and Steve Diamond has taken control for the rest of the season.

Diamond, 60, who was appointed lead rugby consultant in November, will then become director of rugby from the end of this season on a two-year contract.

He will take over from Alan Solomons, who will retire in June, at 71.

Thomas, 39, was promoted to the role of head coach in January 2021.

But Warriors have continued to struggle under the 39-year-old 67-times capped former Wales international - and currently sit second bottom in the Premiership, propped up only by Bath.

"It was the logical decision to offer Steve the role as director of rugby," said Warriors co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, in a club statement.

"Steve has the qualities needed to take the club to the next level and achieve our ambitions of competing at the top end of the Premiership.

"We have invested a great deal into ensuring we have all the right ingredients for the club to reach its full potential.

Goldring and Whittingham, who are also directors of League One football club Morecambe, added: "We have unwavering confidence in the strength of the players and the ability of the club to achieve that goal.

"Jonathan has given his all to the club. We appreciate everything he's done in his time at Warriors both as a player and a coach."

Following Diamond's appointment in November, Thomas carried on in charge of the team, doing all the pre-match and press-match press conferences.

However, Diamond will take over media duties for the first time on Tuesday afternoon.

Analysis

BBC Hereford & Worcester's Dave Bradley:

"You have to feel sorry for Jonathan Thomas. A good bloke, who put everything into turning Warriors round.

"There have been some signs of improvement this season and it's ironic that he gets the boot after a rare away win in Europe.

"Steve Diamond will be a somewhat different character, I suggest, and may shake the place up a bit.

"It seemed he would take over from Alan Solomons at the end of the season, but clearly the owners are not happy with events on the pitch."