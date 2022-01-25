Tom Cowan-Dickie has played six times for Leicester this season, starting once

Hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie has re-joined Cornish Pirates on loan.

The 30-year-old Leicester Tigers forward has agreed a five-week deal with the Championship club four months after first leaving the Mennaye.

The older brother of British Lions hooker Luke initially signed on loan at the Tigers before agreeing a permanent move to the Premiership leaders.

He appeared in 61 games in two spells at the club with whom he first played as a youngster.

"At a time when hooker cover is of help, the opportunity to loan Tom back has arisen having developed a great relationship with Leicester Tigers over recent months," Cornish Pirates chief executive Rebecca Thomas told the club website.

"Tom left us towards the end of rehab from his most recent injury and so I am sure he will be looking forward to getting out on the Mennaye in front of a crowd as much as the supporters will enjoy seeing him back with us for this spell."