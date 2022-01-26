England captain Owen Farrell to miss entire Six Nations

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the entire Six Nations with an ankle injury that requires surgery.

The 30-year-old, who has won 94 caps for England, had been earmarked by head coach Eddie Jones to guide fly-half Marcus Smith through his first Six Nations campaign.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 10:11

  • Comment posted by Jukebox89, today at 10:10

    Only positive vibes on here please folks! Farrell is a fine player and a shame that he's missed this campaign. He's a proven winner who drives standards and his presence I'm sure will be missed in camp. Good opportunity for Smith and Ford to stake their claim for RWC spot. May being injured could hopefully mean that Nowell is back in the mix if fully fit, shame no Watson.

  • Comment posted by spottedray, today at 10:10

    Unlucky-get well

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , today at 10:09

    Is he the one that does that ‘shifty eye’ thing when he’s about to kick the ball? Very off putting and slightly sinister if you ask me.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 10:09

    So many unkind comments. Hope he makes a quick recovering and can enjoy playing again soon.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 10:09

    Shame for Farrell. But better to get the necessary surgery and rest up. All the best to him, in his recovery.

    Now, who is going to be England's captain? Or I have already missed this announcement? I see Curry is at the 6 Nations promotional launch day.

  • Comment posted by uWotM8, today at 10:09

    Hes a bit passed it anyway surely won't be missed much?

  • Comment posted by PaxtonBoy, today at 10:09

    He was very fortunate to be selected in the first place. He’s had hardly any game time and was poor for the last few years. He’s massively overrated in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by Let the Red Dragon Rise, today at 10:08

    Another HYS for England? Its called the Six Nations you know? The EBC might like to talk about some of the other teams for once.

  • Comment posted by Gyro-11, today at 10:08

    Farrell, May, Lawes and now Marler. Will there be anyone left in the squad by the time the 6N starts? Oh, and the hotel went up in flames.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:08

    Not unexpected. Gives England chance to really try new combinations.

    More of a potential blow would be if Lawes and Marler don't recover in time.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 10:08

    We know what OF has to offer, time to see what others bring to the table.

  • Comment posted by SKWWB, today at 10:08

    Dare I say good. Feel like Eddie's selection will be easier as he's not going to have to shoehorn him in somewhere, and disrupt the balance of the rest of the team

  • Comment posted by Jammers, today at 10:08

    Its Unfortunate for Farrell and I hope he gets over his ankle injury, but long term, this may be the best for England, as they can give Smith et al a great run out!

  • Comment posted by JJK, today at 10:07

    All Farrell has ever done is lead the team in the best way he can with the ability that he has. We all seem to have recency bias and seem to forget the world-class performances he has put in over the years. Yes he is out of form and I am really excited about Smith leading the team. But, constantly slating a man that has always given 100 percent is ridiculous and not in the rugby spirit.

  • Comment posted by El Brummie, today at 10:07

    Feel bad for the guy, no players likes having to pull out like this. But think it puts England as a balanced team in a better place due to Eddie's insistance on square pegs in round holes to fit Farrell in.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 10:07

    Unfortunately Owen won't get the chance to prove those doubters wrong.

  • Comment posted by Dunmail, today at 10:06

    Not sure his absence will detract from the team ; but wish him well for a speedy recovery

  • Comment posted by BRYAN, today at 10:06

    Watching Quins play lately is exciting TV. I hope England follow in similar steps.

  • Comment posted by ps4 , today at 10:06

