England captain Owen Farrell to miss entire Six Nations
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
England captain Owen Farrell will miss the entire Six Nations with an ankle injury that requires surgery.
The 30-year-old, who has won 94 caps for England, had been earmarked by head coach Eddie Jones to guide fly-half Marcus Smith through his first Six Nations campaign.
More to follow.
Now, who is going to be England's captain? Or I have already missed this announcement? I see Curry is at the 6 Nations promotional launch day.
More of a potential blow would be if Lawes and Marler don't recover in time.