Six Nations: Ex-Ireland stars Rory Best & Tommy Bowe call on Andy Farrell to be brave in selection

James Hume and Michael Lowry
Ulster backs James Hume and Michael Lowry have been in impressive club for recently

In-form players with limited international experience should be trusted to start in big games as Ireland seek to build squad depth, says former captain Rory Best.

The ex-Ulster hooker has warned against saving the less experienced players for Italy, the Six Nations' weakest team in recent years, while sticking to the same XV for the other four fixtures.

"Rather than trying to build a squad of 35 let's see firstly can we build a squad of 25 or 26 that are all capable of playing," Best said.

"I would like to see each game dropping somebody in who is very close."

Speaking on this week's Ulster Rugby Show, which airs on BBC Two NI on Thursday at 22:00 GMT, Best and former Ireland wing Tommy Bowe discuss the decisions awaiting head coach Andy Farrell as he prepares to select his first matchday 23 of the year from an "embarrassment of riches".

Ireland's four provinces have all qualified for the last knockout stage of the European Champions Cup for the first time, and with the international team riding high following their impressive autumn Test results Farrell must decide how much he is willing to deviate from the side that served him so well in November.

"What Ireland teams have done in the past is play four games with what they perceive as their strongest team then go to Italy and make 10-12 changes and go 'we didn't play that well'," said Best.

"They didn't play that well because you made 10 changes and gave them no continuity whatsoever."

Among the young players hoping to take the next step in their international career are Ulster backs Michael Lowry, James Hume and Robert Baloucoune.

While an injury to James Lowe has put Baloucoune in contention to start Ireland's opener against Wales on 5 February, full-back Lowry goes into his first Six Nations camp knowing Leinster's Hugo Keenan remains the first-choice number 15 having consistently excelled since bursting on to the scene in 2020.

Centre Hume also faces a tough ask with Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki all boasting considerable international pedigree having long since established themselves at the top of Ireland's midfield depth chart.

Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Jack Carty in Ireland training
Ireland are travelling to Portugal for training camp before their opener in Dublin on 5 February

"I'd love to see James Hume get an opportunity in one of the games early on in the Six Nations," Bowe said.

"I would say Robert Baloucoune would start, I think Andrew Conway will move to the left wing and I think Mike Lowry has a real opportunity. We know how good Hugo Keenan is, we know what a solid operator he is and he's playing great for Leinster but give Lowry a chance.

"This is the sort of chance that you want because we've got the All Blacks in the summer. You need to give these guys a bit of game time now so that we can see where they stand. I do think these guys have to be given an opportunity and guys playing on form have to be picked."

"The other one I'd love to see would be [Ulster back row] Nick Timoney," added Best.

"I'd love to see him sitting in a back row with maybe Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Timoney at seven.

"I think they have played well enough to be there as of right. But to build this squad for Ireland to be dropping people in and out is really important."

'Lowry more full-back than fly-half'

With Johnny Sexton in possession of the starting fly-half spot, Joey Carbery and Jack Carty are likely to vie for a place on the bench.

Lowry, who played 10 at school and has indicated it remains his favourite position, has been floated as a potential cover for the position despite the vast majority of his appearances for Ulster coming at full-back.

"Michael Lowry is going to be a really interesting one because I would have real fears if you had him covering 10 that Johnny or Jack, or whoever starts, goes off really early and then you're asking somebody who is playing his first or second game to try and run a game when he doesn't play it at club level," Best said.

"I also do get the versatility argument. It's probably more a World Cup squad conversation than a matchday squad because I don't think that at international position trying to cover every position works.

"The other issue is his stature. I'm a big believer that rugby is a game for all shapes and sizes and you keep waiting for Michael to be exposed but it never happens.

"The way he has played he has deserved the chance, rather than assuming that he's too small."

  • Comment posted by Eman Yalpisd, today at 11:49

    Welsh fan in peace...

    With the amazing strength in depth Ireland now have, this should be about setting a marker, not giving chances.

    Ire should target a Grand Slam and WC win to follow. Player depth is off the charts, provinces doing brilliantly. IMHO this could/should be Ireland's time.

    Elephant in the room is 10 (still). No obvious world class alternative to JS.

    France or Ireland this year

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 11:54

      JimmyC replied:
      10 has been a problem. Lots of guys have been given a chance. Carbery has had a ton of injuries, Madigan had a shot, Jackson, byrne, byrne, burns … its not as though guys haven’t been given a chance. 2 good young 10’s coming through at Munster now, so in a few years time there should be plenty of options, but right now still too reliant on sexton.

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 11:48

    I love the way recently retired players always immediately call for an injection of new players 😆

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 11:56

      JimmyC replied:
      … from their own province!

      As a former hooker, you’d think best might have something to say about that position, perhaps commenting on Sheehan, but he only seems to have commented on emerging talent from ulster.

  • Comment posted by Graychris, today at 11:20

    As a Welshman I fear for our prospects in Dublin. Ireland really has strength in depth, and I have been impressed by the brand of rugby played by the Irish provinces in Europe. If only we could replicate it!

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 11:23

      Ian replied:
      As a Scot I too fear for our prospects in Dublin....!

  • Comment posted by Colm Dee, today at 16:13

    Just a personal comment on the importance of the RWC v 6 Nations. I'm of an era pre WC. Used to meet up with the opposition supporters Friday night for refreshments and pre game. Stood side by side with English, French, Scottish and Welsh on the old Lansdowne Road terrace and then repaired to some welcoming hostels and where we sang and rewrote the game. Great times.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:18

      SD replied:
      Yep.
      And in doing so never likely to meet ffails or ABE as they've never been near a rugby pitch in their lives let alone played or watched it.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 11:48

    So Best thinks they should give several ulster lads a run then, in place of established internationals? Gosh, there’s a surprise.

    One player I would like to get a look at at international level is Coombes.

    • Reply posted by Jmag, today at 14:10

      Jmag replied:
      Agree, but I don't think he'll get a look in unless Conan or Doris pick up a knock.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 11:36

    France have the best fixtures - Home games against 2nd & 3rd fav and away against 4th & 5th Fav and for that reason my money is on the French.

    Ireland should and IMO will win their home games. I can't see them winning both in twickenham and Paris - Between Eng & ire for 2nd spot.

    • Reply posted by Delanotte, today at 11:45

      Delanotte replied:
      Unfortunately, I think this might prove to be right! But hey; if Ulster can win at Clermont, Ireland can win in Paris ;)

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:39

    Feels to me like a new golden generation for Ireland. If I was Farrell, I would be delighted in how good the Irish setup is at the moment.

    • Reply posted by U19402921, today at 14:03

      U19402921 replied:
      They'll bottle as always.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 11:43

    Watch out for James Hume. Class player, strong, great step and hands.

    The centre Ireland have needed for a while now.

    Just hope he is picked over Aki.

    12 Henshaw 13 Hume would be one of the best pairings in the Six Nations.

    • Reply posted by Stut, today at 12:26

      Stut replied:
      And you think Ringrose should get thrown out for that. Hume is an exciting talent, I agree but the performances by Ringrose have been superb this year.

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 12:16

    Well as an Ulsterman you'd expect Best to say that, but why not. However there has to be a lear indication of talent. Rather like our firey Red Dragon, nationalism comes to the fore. Wales will really have to raise their game from the ordinary to the excellent if they are going to pull this one off. Its a pretty open championship, we'll have a better idea after game ONE. Sadly Italy 6th again.

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 11:29

    As a Scot I fear the Irish, what strength in depth. They could just put a Leinster team out against us and I think it would be 80/20 in their favour. Then again I fear the English who beat SA, the current holders, and well the French who shredded NZ..............roll on Italy

    • Reply posted by englandhopeful, today at 11:46

      englandhopeful replied:
      I don’t think you have huge amounts to fear from us - when you compare the first choice starting 15”s (and you appear to be fairly injury free at the moment) I don’t think there’s an awful lot between the teams, add the Murrayfield factor, Gregor’s good record so far against England Im definitely nervous!

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 11:09

    For me, it's Ireland championship to lose. Ireland have four very competitive provinces, with lots of depth in strength. With that in mind, away to England and France will both be very difficult games.

    • Reply posted by dai, today at 11:16

      dai replied:
      Maybe on paper but it counts for nothing,besides the French will have something to say about it oh and England.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:55

    Of all home nations Ireland best placed I'd say. Settled team playing well with exciting new comers ready to be tried out. Plus very few injury worries.
    As always talk will be of back up to Sexton and whether he stays fit but Carty and Carbury more than able replacements.

    • Reply posted by Delanotte, today at 11:43

      Delanotte replied:
      I think Carty has been excellent.

  • Comment posted by Colm Dee, today at 15:38

    You can make a case for many Irish players at the moment. Hume, Blade, Coombes, Hanson, Treadwell, Baird, Doake, Lowry etc. But who do you drop? The current age profile is pretty young with the exception of Sexton, Healy, O'Mahony and Henderson. Yes we need to plan for the WC but you will never replace the value of winning a 6 Nations and a Grand Slam. Bragging rights!

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 15:39

      Obsen replied:
      I have to admit, I am more a fan of the Six Nations than the RWC. Saying that if a miracle happened, and Scotland won a World Cup, I'd pretty happy with that.

  • Comment posted by midulsterexpat, today at 12:51

    As an Ulster fan I would love to see as many caps as possible for my home province. However with the form that Keenan is in I cannot see Lowry staring, but think his form definitely deserves a place on the bench.

    Hume on the other hand I think could provide more in the midfield.

    Stiff competition and selection based on form will keep the whole squad honest

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 13:41

      JimmyC replied:
      Hume ahead of ringrose?

  • Comment posted by nevs89, today at 14:00

    I think Ireland's pack is the strongest, most dynamic in the six nations. Some massive games ahead. Best tournament in the world and we get it every year

    • Reply posted by Jmag, today at 15:16

      Jmag replied:
      Dynamic certainly. As for strength - Ireland have a good front row and a good back row but we are a bit skinny in the 2nd row.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 12:30

    Lets just hope this year's tournament is not decided by red and yellow cards, like last years was. Looking at the prem, the pro 14 and the Euro matches, the interpretation of the high tackle laws is very variable to say the least.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:35

      SD replied:
      Agreed. If it's foul play then no question, off red. It's the accidental head clash that is issue for me. Umaga got red and a 4 week ban? That was definitely accidental. Yes should have gone lower but incidents like that are frequent and can decide matches. Very few Int matches are won by a team when a player is sent off from that side.

  • Comment posted by Jimmyb, today at 11:52

    Hard to dislodge some Leinster players in the Starting 15 due to red hot form but I do think that unlike years gone by we will see more players used throughout the tournament(preventing RWC19 repeat). Exciting to see Ulster and Leinster some of the form teams in Europe coming into the 6 nations plus Muntser and Connacht going well and playing good rugby too!

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 10:46

    Still, you must select a team that will firstly win. I agree that there needs to be some new bloods, but not at the expense of seasoned internationals who deserve to keep their place.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 10:42

    Looking forward to watching Ireland in the 6N as the Irish provinces play an excellent brand of rugby. Strength in depth and a team that will be full of confidence.

    • Reply posted by sherbertlemon, today at 11:38

      sherbertlemon replied:
      Look forward to watch Ireland... This a joke?! The new and improved Warrenball! Pity as they've some seriously talented backs.

      Think they'll be seriously tough to beat though. Doris at decent odds would be a good bet for Player of Tournament.

  • Comment posted by manofkent, today at 21:09

    I only get to see some of these guys during European cup weekends but really impressed with the strength in depth Ireland have built. Ireland and France look really good for the 6N & WC. Playing great rugby too.

