Phil Davies has played and coached in more than 20 nations over the past 35 years

Former Wales forward Phil Davies has been appointed World's Rugby's new director of rugby.

The 58-year-old will join the governing body in February 2022 from English Championship side Yorkshire Carnegie, where he has the same title.

His 25-year coaching career has included spells with Cardiff, Scarlets and Worcester.

Davies also steered Namibia to two men's Rugby World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

His new role will see him support growth and development of rugby on and off the field, while helping to ensure welfare continues to be at the heart of World Rugby's law review process.

"I am delighted and humbled to be joining the World Rugby team and am looking forward to getting started," Davies said.

"I am passionate about the sport, its people and global potential."