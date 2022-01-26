Captain Stuart Hogg (left) says it is an exciting time for the Scotland team

Gregor Townsend says Scotland will not be lulled into thinking they are favourites at home to England next month after last year's Twickenham win.

But the head coach thinks that the last Six Nations has given his side the belief that they can "take on anyone in the world" and challenge for the title.

Captain Owen Farrell's injury absence is among problems England are facing.

"It doesn't change too much when you've got the depth that England have," Townsend says.

"I imagine we won't be favourites given what England have achieved over a number of years and how they played in the autumn - they beat Australia and South Africa. But, from a coach's perspective, we've got recent evidence that we can deliver a very good performance against England that can lead to a win."

Townsend believes that beating England at Twickenham for the first time 38 years and ending a 22-year wait to beat France in their own backyard "shows our players can rise to the occasion".

After starting the campaign against England at Murrayfield on 5 February, Scotland go to Cardiff, host France and travel to Rome and Dublin.

"It's about delivering over five games," Townsend says. "We know, if we do that, we'll be in the mix at the end of the tournament. And the first game of the championship sets you up for a good tournament as the Six Nations is all about momentum."

The Scotland boss admits that it was disappointing not to win last year's Six Nations despite those two breakthrough wins.

However, he suggests having the "belief" they can beat anyone will be crucial this season considering those autumn Test results, when Ireland and France also beat New Zealand, while Wales start the campaign as defending champions.

Townsend also points out that: "We've got a lot of players to select from and they are fully fit - and most of them, if not all of them, are in good form.

"We've also got some quality players just outside the squad who are unlucky to miss out."

Townsend is pleased to start the campaign with "the biggest game for us Scots" and captain Stuart Hogg is looking forward to pitting his skills against "an unbelievable side" likely to contain several of his Exeter Chiefs club-mates.

"We know we are more than capable of beating England, but we need to get everything right on the day as individuals and believe in ourselves as a team," the 29-year-old full-back said. "It's a hugely exciting time to be part of this squad and we want to continue to take steps forward."