Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton were speaking at Wednesday's Six Nations launch

Andy Farrell says his side's impressive recent results have no bearing on their preparations for the upcoming Six Nations.

Ireland go into the tournament having won eight games in a row but the head coach insists it does not matter if they are among the favourites or not.

"It's irrelevant whether we are or we aren't really," he said.

"The main focus is on ourselves. Making sure that we push on to be the team we want to be.

"Live by our own standards and push the boundaries as far as that's concerned."

Ireland last lifted the Six Nations in 2018 when they claimed impressive away wins against France and England on their way to the Grand Slam.

In order to replicate the feat they will once again have to win in Paris and London while defeating Wales, Italy and Scotland in Dublin.

"It makes me laugh when coaches say we want to finish second or third, I don't know anyone who doesn't want to finish first," Farrell said.

"We want to kick on as a group... and push new boundaries for ourselves."

'We want more competition for places'

All four Irish provinces have impressed of late, booking their place in the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup together for the first time.

The strong club form combined with an international team on a winning run has seen an increased competition for places across the squad.

"It's great and it's something that we've talked about for a good couple of years now," Farrell said.

"We want more, we want more competition for places in all areas because if we do that therefore we're going to keep getting better in training every single day and it's going to kick us on as a team."

With less than two years to go until France 2023 Farrell's side are now over halfway through the current World Cup cycle.

There is much rugby still to be played before then including two Six Nations, a three-Test tour in New Zealand and a home autumn series and yet conversations about the make up of the World Cup squad never seem far away.

The task for Farrell, who was assistant coach in Ireland's disappointing campaign in Japan 2019, is to ensure his side maintain the momentum they have built in the last 12 months.

"The World Cup is always something in the back of people's minds. It's something that you're striving towards and people have got to know where they're going but the only way that you get there is concentrating on the here and now," he said.

"We want to deliver a trophy every single time that we enter a competition and this year is certainly no different."